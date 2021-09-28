Azerbaijan develops single online portal on martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Information on Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians martyred during the Second Karabakh War will be systematized in Azerbaijan, Saadat Yusifova, deputy head of the department for work with NGOs and communications under the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, said at the presentation of the “Yaddash” ("Memory") book and the Memorial.az web-portal.

Yusifova said that various media and information resources publish unsystematic information about the martyrs of the Second Karabakh War.

"The Memorial.az web-portal was created to eliminate these unsystematic cases, apply a systematic approach to the formation of historical memory, to unite detailed data about each of our heroes under a single electronic resource, and to better familiarize the public with information about them,” she noted.

“In the near future, it’s planned to increase the functionality and coverage of the web-portal, systematize information about all the martyrs and civilians who died during the conflict," Yusifova added.

She stressed that the work of this portal will be done in close cooperation with members of the families of martyrs.

News.Az