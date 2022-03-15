Azerbaijan discloses amount of funds spent to eliminate damage caused by Armenian military aggression

The Azerbaijani state keeps taking urgent measures to eliminate the damage inflicted on civilians, state property, infrastructure facilities and business entities as a result of Armenia’s military aggression, Azerbaijani PM Ali Asadov said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while presenting a report of the Cabinet of Ministers for 2021 at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

PM Asadov noted that more than 124 million manat has been spent so far to eliminate the damage inflicted in eleven districts and cities.

“In particular, the repair work in 12,824 residential and non-residential buildings is 96.5 percent complete,” the premier added.

News.Az