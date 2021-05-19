Azerbaijan discloses area of farmlands cleared from mines, unexploded munitions in Aghdam
19 May 2021
Farmlands on an area of 3,177 hectares were cleared from mines and unexploded munitions in the Aghdam district of Azerbaijan, a source in the District Executive Power told reporters on May 19.
According to the source, wheat has been sown on a cleared land of 2,195 hectares.
At present, the operations on demining the cultivated areas continue.
Azerbaijan liberated the Aghdam district from Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020.
News.Az