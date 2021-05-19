Azerbaijan discloses area of farmlands cleared from mines, unexploded munitions in Aghdam

Azerbaijan discloses area of farmlands cleared from mines, unexploded munitions in Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Farmlands on an area of 3,177 hectares were cleared from mines and unexploded munitions in the Aghdam district of Azerbaijan, a source in the District Executive Power told reporters on May 19.

According to the source, wheat has been sown on a cleared land of 2,195 hectares.

At present, the operations on demining the cultivated areas continue.

Azerbaijan liberated the Aghdam district from Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020.

News.Az

News.Az