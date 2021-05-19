Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan discloses area of farmlands cleared from mines, unexploded munitions in Aghdam

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan discloses area of farmlands cleared from mines, unexploded munitions in Aghdam

Farmlands on an area of 3,177 hectares were cleared from mines and unexploded munitions in the Aghdam district of Azerbaijan, a source in the District Executive Power told reporters on May 19.

According to the source, wheat has been sown on a cleared land of 2,195 hectares.

At present, the operations on demining the cultivated areas continue.

Azerbaijan liberated the Aghdam district from Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      