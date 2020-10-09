Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan discloses list of Armenian military equipment destroyed, captured

  • Azerbaijan
During the day of Oct. 8 and on the night of Oct. 8-9, precise shelling by the Azerbaijani army destroyed 13 T-72 tanks, 2 armored personnel carriers, 4 units of BM-21 Grad multiple launch missile systems, 2 units of 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mounts, 3 D-30 howitzers, 2 radar systems and a large number of vehicles of the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

As a result of the operation carried out in one of the directions of the front, 6 units of fully operational T-72 tank were captured from the 49th tank brigade of the Armenian armed forces.


News.Az 

