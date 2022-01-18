Azerbaijan discloses number of citizens vaccinated against COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 29,596 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 18, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,044 citizens, the second one - 3,504 citizens and the booster dose – 23,048.

Totally, up until now, 11,701,685 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,203,374 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,717,982 people - the second dose and 1,780,329 people booster dose.

News.Az

News.Az