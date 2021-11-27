Azerbaijan discloses number of citizens vaccinated against COVID-19 to date

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 33,190 people received their anti-coronavirus shots in Azerbaijan today, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday, News.Az reports.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected to 3,831 people today, while 5,805 people got their second dose of the vaccine. This is while 23,554 people received a booster dose.

To date, 10,460,120 coronavirus vaccine jabs have been administered to the population in Azerbaijan. Of this number, 5,071,264 citizens have received their first shot only, 4,555,457 people got both doses. This is while 833,399 people received a booster dose.

News.Az