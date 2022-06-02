Azerbaijan discloses projected volume of gas delivery to Europe via Southern Gas Corridor in 2022

By the end of 2022, 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani natural gas are projected to be transported to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the Baku Energy Forum on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan has already exported 6.8 billion cubic meters of gas since the beginning of 2022. “We plan to bring volume of total gas exports to 16 billion cubic meters by the end of 2022,” he added.

Minister Shahbazov stressed that the supply of Azerbaijani gas through the Southern Gas Corridor will help stabilize Europe’s energy security.

He also said that the profit from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) and Shah Deniz oilfields reached $163 billion, and the volume of oil - 555 million tons.

