Azerbaijan dismisses yet another Armenian disinformation

Photo: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has refuted yet another disinformation disseminated by the Armenian side.

“The information spread by the Armenian defense ministry that, on May 30, between 00:10 and 01:00, the Azerbaijan Army Units allegedly opened fire in the direction of the Khaznavar settlement, resulting in damage to a residential building and the death of a small ruminant, is completely false,” the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a press release, News.Az reports.

“We reiterate that the Azerbaijan Army Units never open fire on civilian population and facilities,” the ministry stated.  


News.Az 

