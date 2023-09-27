Azerbaijan dispatches 10 more special fire-fighting vehicles with 50-strong personnel to Khankendi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergencies has dispatched 10 more special vehicles with 50-strong personnel through the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi road to take rescue and other necessary measures in connection with the fire, which occurred at the reserve tanks site of the filling station located near the city of Khankendi, News.Az reports.

The forces of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Republic of Azerbaijan have extinguished, within short span of time, the fire, which occurred at the reserve tanks site of the filling station located near the city of Khankendi.

Moreover, the Ministry of Emergency will also send 53 vehicles with personnel and necessary equipment to set up a field hospital near Khojaly.

News.Az