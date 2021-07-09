Azerbaijan documents 174 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 174 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

As many as 62 people have recovered from COVID-19, and two patients have died over the past day.

The number of confirmed infections in Azerbaijan has reached 336,962, with 330,668 recoveries and 4,982 deaths. Some 1,312 are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 9,947 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,831,673.

News.Az