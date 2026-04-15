'China's Nostradamus' predicts US ground invasion of Iran and collapse of global order

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Professor Xueqin Jiang, the man dubbed 'China's Nostradamus', has issued yet another chilling new prediction about the US-Iran war presently raging in the Middle East.

The Chinese-Canadian educator and presenter of the YouTube channel Predictive History, which presently boasts 2.28 million subscribers, became an internet sensation after a video of him delivering three predictions in May 2024 went viral for its spot-on accuracyl, News.Az reports, citing Daily Star.

Two of Professor Jiang’s three predictions from the video have come true with eerie accuracy, with ‘China’s Nostradamus’ forecasting that Donald Trump would win the 2024 election and successfully clinch the presidency, and that if Trump were to become President, he would go to war with Iran. His third prediction was that the United States would lose the war, “forever changing the global order”.

Now, the Yale College graduate, whose predictions are based on applying Game Theory to historic events, past and present, has made unsettling new claims about the ongoing war in the Middle East and Donald Trump’s role in it.On April 7, a two-week ceasefire was agreed between US and Iran which included the condition “safe passage” would be guaranteed to vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.

While this has slightly eased off the strain on the global oil economy, as per BBC Verify’s analysis of ship-tracking data from MarineTraffic, only a few ships have managed to transit through the strait till now.

Some other ships have reportedly made the journey, but without broadcasting their locations.What’s more, vessels in the area have allegedly received messages that they would be “targeted and destroyed” if they attempted to cross the strait without Iran’s explicit permission.

Compared to the average of 138 ships which were passing through the Strait of Hormuz every day before the conflict commenced on February 28, it’s safe to say there’s still quite a chokehold of ships on either side of the strait, and oil is not flowing as freely as one would think.

After failed peace talks in Pakistan's Islamabad on April 11 and April 12 between the United States and Iran, while the ceasefire is presently still holding, it is considered to be fragile. In a video posted to Professor Jiang’s YouTube channel on April 2 titled ‘Trump World Order’, the famous educator states: “So remember, this war in Iran, it's not ending. In fact, many people believe it's only starting to ramp up.

“There are rumours that Donald Trump has already authorized the use of ground forces and so we could see an invasion of Iran as early as this weekend, but certainly definitely this month.

“Right now America has only about 50,000 troops in the Middle East and the geography, the terrain, makes it very hard to control.”Professor Jiang has explained in detail exactly what a ground invasion in Iran by the United States would look like, and the reality is bone chilling.Illustrating his war theories on a map, the professor shares: “So, you have these mountains, the Zagros mountains, which allows for the Iranians to hide and conduct guerrilla warfare and use drone strikes and artillery strikes. Then you have the deserts [Dasht-e Kavir and Dasht-e-Lut] which makes it very hard to cross.“So, even if the Americans were to attack from Iraq, they would have to face the mountains. If they were to attack from Pakistan, from the east, they would have to face deserts.

"And if they were to attack from the south, they would face all these mountains [Zagros mountains] and also you're far away from Tehran, which is ultimately your objective.”

Shining light on what he believes to be the US strategy at this point in time, the professor says: “There's lots of conversations about what the Americans are trying to do."Right now, the consensus seems to be that the Americans first want to control the Strait of Hormuz in order to elevate the strain on the global economy.“Already we're seeing lots of signs that America is preparing for a long, long war. There are already 50,000 troops in the Middle East and a lot of them will be deployed against Iran.”The professor also speaks about a letter from Marine Reserve commander Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV which tells reserve troops to “prepare your family” and get ready to “deploy, fight, and win”, with the letter stating “this is not a rhetorical exercise” as it urges reserve troops to check their readiness. We have not independently verified this letter.

The Professor added: “So not only have they sent 50,000 troops to Middle East, but they're preparing to call the reserves as well. So this seems as though America is preparing for total war.”

Referring to his previous prediction, Professor Jiang reiterates that he feels if a ground invasion were to go ahead: “America would lose this war because a ground invasion would fail and the Iranians are fully prepared for a ground invasion”. He adds that if America loses the war, the “American empire would die” and be forced out of the Middle East.“They would lose the petro dollar and the US dollar as a global reserve currency. The third thing is — the global economy would collapse.”Donald Trump's chilling motivation behind the war

That’s not all though — the professor also presents the flip side of the situation in his prediction as he asks people to imagine a world in which Donald Trump is waging this war for a calculated and precise reason.The professor says: “Let's use game theory and say, ‘What if for some strange reason, Donald Trump wants to lose his war in Iran? What if he wants the American empire to collapse? What if Donald Trump wants to destroy the global economy?’ Then he'd be a genius. Right?”

Professor Jiang then goes on to explain how a full scale war in the Middle East between Iran and the United States would lead to a collapse of oil export for the GCC countries, which in turn would massively increase the world’s dependence for oil and other resources on North America.

Explaining how oil is not as rare as people think it is, the professor brings to light how there is a lot of oil in Canada, and how Venezuela has the world's largest oil reserves. Russia too, has a lot of oil.“If the Strait of Hormuz is closed, if this war in the Gulf countries continues, it doesn't mean the world no longer has oil — all it means is the world is now much more dependent on North America and Russia for oil. And so the global economy now shifts over to North America and to Russia.”

The famous educator puts it simply: “So in other words, the United States starts a stupid war in the GCC in the Middle East. It can't possibly win, but it still benefits. Because now the world is much more dependent on North America. America just took over Venezuela in January. Canada has a lot of oil and Trump is threatening to take over Canada.

“So, yes, I understand Donald Trump is an idiot. Yes, I understand that he's going to lose his war in the Middle East. Yes, I understand he's going to destroy the global economy, but for some strange reason, he benefits and the United States benefits, because now Europe and Australia, they're much more dependent on North America for resources, for food, for energy.”

News.Az