Iran threatens to disrupt Gulf, Oman Sea, Red Sea trade over US blockade

A senior Iranian military commander has warned the United States against continuing what he described as illegal maritime blockade measures, saying such actions could lead to a disruption of trade across key regional waterways.

Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said any attempt by Washington to create insecurity for Iranian commercial vessels and oil tankers would be viewed as a violation of the ceasefire, News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

“If the United States continues its unlawful maritime blockade in the region, Iran’s armed forces will not allow any exports or imports to continue in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea,” he said.

Abdollahi added that Iran would act decisively to defend its national sovereignty and interests.