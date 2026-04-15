Hezbollah slams Lebanon-Israel talks

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Lebanon is facing growing internal divisions after Hezbollah strongly criticized the government’s decision to hold talks with Israel, calling the move a “national sin.”

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said the U.S.-mediated meeting between Lebanese and Israeli officials does not reflect the will of the Lebanese people and risks deepening political tensions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The talks, hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, marked the first direct contact in decades between Lebanon and Israel—two countries that have technically remained at war since 1948.

While both sides described the discussions as positive, Hezbollah dismissed the outcome, arguing that Lebanon gained nothing substantive from the engagement.

Fadlallah warned that the move could widen divisions within Lebanon, already deeply polarized amid ongoing conflict with Israel.

The meeting comes at a sensitive moment in the region, following a fragile ceasefire involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. The broader escalation began earlier this year and has fueled tensions across multiple fronts.

According to Lebanese authorities, Israel’s military campaign has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced more than a million people, further complicating the country’s internal political landscape.

Hezbollah has called for a comprehensive ceasefire instead of a return to intermittent clashes, while the Lebanese government has been seeking ways to address the group’s armed status without triggering further internal conflict.

The situation highlights the delicate balance Lebanon faces between diplomacy and internal stability, as regional pressures continue to shape its political direction.

News.Az