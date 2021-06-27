Azerbaijan documents 40 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 40 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Sunday.

As many as 58 patients have recovered, and one patient has died over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 335,836, with 330,084 recoveries and 4,968 deaths. Some 784 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 6,213 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,728,712.

News.Az