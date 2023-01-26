Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan documents 43 daily coronavirus cases

  • Health
  • Share
Azerbaijan documents 43 daily coronavirus cases

43 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 45 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday. 

No coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in the country over the past day. 

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 827,823, with 817,504 recoveries and 10,077 deaths, while treatment of 242 others is underway.

A total of 7,479,912 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      