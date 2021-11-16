Azerbaijan documents over 2,000 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 2,015 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

As many as 2,178 patients have recovered, and 31 others have died in the country over the past day.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 563,940, with 525,838 recoveries and 7,502 recoveries. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 30,600.

Over the past day, 13,035 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,380,154.

News.Az