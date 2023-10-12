Azerbaijan does not intend to start war with Armenia - President's representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan does not intend to start a war with Armenia, the representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on special assignments, Elchin Amirbayov said in an interview with Radio France, News.az reports.

"Of course, if Armenia attacks us, we will not be silent. However, I don't believe that it's in Armenia's best interest," said Amirbayov.

"I think we just need to hold negotiations again, and taking advantage of the desire of the EU, promote the peace process, discuss the delimitation of borders, communications. We have to pay attention to this. There is no need to play double games with Azerbaijan, like Armenia, which has expressed readiness for negotiations with Azerbaijan, but at the same time is waging a diplomatic war on all fronts," Amirbayov said.

News.Az