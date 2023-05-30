Azerbaijan elected as member of Subsidiary Committee of 1970 Convention

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 7th session of the member countries of the 1970 Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property began its work at UNESCO Headquarters, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.az.

During the session, Azerbaijan was elected as the member of the Subsidiary Committee of the Convention, with the highest number of votes, in elections held in very competitive conditions from the Second electoral group (Eastern Europe and Central Asia).

125 countries took part in the elections, 112 of them voted for Azerbaijan.

"We thank all the Member States that supported the candidacy of our country," the ministry noted.

News.Az