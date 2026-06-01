‘Euphoria’ Season 3 finale stuns fans with emotional ending

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The season three finale of the hit drama series Euphoria delivered more shocking twists on Sunday night, including another major character death and emotional moments involving several of the show’s central figures, News.Az reports, citing The Hollywood Reporter.

Over the past seven years, viewers have followed the lives of the characters in the fictional world of Euphoria while watching many of the show’s young stars become internationally recognized actors. Following last week’s episode, audiences were stunned by the series’ first major death — the killing of Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi.

The finale continued the dramatic storyline with several unexpected developments.

The episode opens with Rue, portrayed by Zendaya, escaping Wayne after Faye turns against him and wakes him up while Rue attempts to rob a drug cartel operation. At the same time, Maddy and Cassie are shown mourning after discovering Nate’s body.

Following the traumatic events of the night, Alamo gives Rue money and time away from work but deliberately leaves a bottle of pills within reach, fully aware that she is likely to take them.

As Rue makes her way to Ali’s home, Laurie’s drug cartel comes under police raid. During the operation, Laurie takes her own life after stating that she does not want to go to prison.

While staying at Ali’s house, Rue sees a news report revealing that Fezco has escaped from prison and immediately goes looking for him.

The episode also features an emotional scene showing Fezco and Rue together in a field, creating a poignant tribute for longtime fans of the series. The moment carried added emotional weight because actor Angus Cloud, who portrayed Fezco, died in real life in 2023 from acute intoxication following an accidental overdose, one year after the release of the show’s second season.

However, the sequence is revealed to be a dream Rue is having, along with a reunion with her mother, Leslie (Nika King), as Ali wakes up to find Rue dead. After testing her Percocet pills, he discovers they were laced with fentanyl and that Rue was poisoned after Alamo learned she was a rat. Given that Rue has struggled with addiction throughout the series, her death is especially heartbreaking.

Following her death, Ali sets out to avenge her, even showing up at Alamo’s strip club to confront him and fatally shoots him.

As for Maddy and Cassie, they plan to rent out bedrooms in Cassie and Nate’s house to other OnlyFans models in an effort to pay off their debt, and turn it into their own hype house.

Regarding Euphoria’s other original main cast members, including Lexi (Maude Apatow) and Jules (Hunter Schafer), they feel like an afterthought in the finale. Jules appears in only one scene and has no dialogue, though she is shown crying, making it unclear whether it’s because she knows Rue is dead. She and Rue also don’t have a last moment together in the finale, but in Rue’s dream sequence, a flashback shows Rue watching Jules ride her bike, as she did in the pilot.

Lexi, meanwhile, declines to help Cassie and Maddy while grappling with losing Rue to drugs. Cassie also doesn’t tell Lexi the truth about what happened to Nate, instead claiming that he disappeared.

The episode ends with Ali visiting the family and the farmhouse Rue stayed at in the season’s premiere. He tells them that she’s now “in a better place” and prays that Rue’s memory is a blessing. During his prayer, he imagines Rue at the end of the table and the two share a smile. “May God bless us all,” Rue says in a voiceover as she bids her farewell to the series.

Following the season’s premiere in a post-show segment, Levinson said season three was about choices and consequences. By killing off Rue, the finale leaves many questions about how the show could continue, if it does.

News.Az