Azerbaijan elected IRENA Council member

Under the decision adopted at the 13th Session of the Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Azerbaijan was elected a member of the IRENA Council for 2023-2024, the country’s Energy Ministry told News.Az.

According to the Charter of the organization, the composition of the Council is formed by 4 regional groups consisting of 21 members. The group, which includes Azerbaijan, includes a total of 52 countries, and only 7 countries - Azerbaijan, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the United States and Canada - have been elected members of the Council.

It should be noted that the IRENA Council has a number of powers to organize the activities of the organization and performs the functions assigned to it by the Assembly.

News.Az