Azerbaijan elected to UNESCO committee on cultural property restitution

Azerbaijan has been elected to the Intergovernmental Committee for Promoting the Return of Cultural Property to its Countries of Origin or its Restitution in Case of Illicit Appropriation (ICPRCP) for the 2025–2029 term.



The Foreign Ministry shared the announcement, made during the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, on social media, News.Az reports.

According to the ministry, the election is a significant recognition of Azerbaijan’s strong stance on protecting and restoring cultural heritage. It also highlights the country’s active role in international efforts to address the restitution of cultural property.

