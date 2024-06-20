Azerbaijan eliminates double taxation on income with Kyrgyzstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Double taxation on income between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyz Republic is being eliminated, it was reflected in the draft law, which was discussed at today's meeting of the The Committee for International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations of the Milli Majlis, News.az reports.

Following the discussions, the draft law “On the approval of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on the elimination of double taxation and on prevention of tax evasion” was recommended to the plenary session of the parliament.

News.Az