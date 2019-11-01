Azerbaijan enters TOP-10 in robotics technology competition in Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan ranked seventh among 100 countries in the robotics technology competition held among young people in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

The competition was held on October 27-31 as part of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The competitions were organized in two categories - Robot Sumo and Robot Soccer.

The country was represented by a team created jointly by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, the Foreign Ministry and the Azerbaijan Robotics Engineering Academy (AREA).

AREA co-founder Rahman Rasulzade, AREA representative Emin Bayramov and Khazar University student Muhammad Mammadli took part in the Sumo Robot competition in the 18-23 age category.

News.Az

News.Az