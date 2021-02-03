Azerbaijan establishes commission to develop socio-economic development strategy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed an order on ensuring the execution of the order of the president of Azerbaijan "On the approval of "National priorities for socio-economic development: Azerbaijan 2030", the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday

The decisions on the formation of the "Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2021-2025" in accordance with "National Priorities of Socio-Economic Development: Azerbaijan 2030" have been outlined in the order to effectively organize and coordinate strategic planning and management in this sphere, as well as to determine the appropriate directions of policy and reforms.

In accordance with the order, the commission was created under the chairmanship of the prime minister, which included the relevant executive power structures.

The commission will coordinate the activity of the relevant state structures in connection with the preparation and implementation of the "Socio-economic development strategy for 2021-2025".

News.Az

