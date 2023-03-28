Azerbaijan establishes Cyber Security Center

+ ↺ − 16 px

In response to the increasing calls for cyber security in the country, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the support of PASHA Holding Limited Liability Company (LLC), established the Azerbaijan Cyber Security Center together with Israel's most prestigious higher education institution in technology - Technion Institute, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

The center created in order to strengthen the cyber security capabilities of the country will play the role of the main center in the training of highly qualified specialists and trainers in this field. It was planned to train more than 1000 people over 3 years in Azerbaijan Cyber Security Center. At the same time, thanks to the training of 15 trainers in the center, the training of specialists in the field of cyber security will expand in the future in our country.

The professional teachers’ team of Israel, which is considered the leading country in the region in the cybersecurity field will come to Azerbaijan and ensure the participants of the training with knowledge and skills covering the latest cybersecurity threats, tendencies, and the best experiences.



Classrooms, training rooms, simulation rooms, and labs supplied with the state of the art technology and equipment were established in the center. Students will be able to conduct research, to create various cybersecurity products in those labs.

The opening which took place on March 28, was attended by the head of the State Security Service Colonel-General Ali Nagiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Ambassador of Technion Gabi Ashkenazi, Executive Vice President and CEO of Technion Institute Boaz Golani, representatives of the Israeli Embassy and officials of other institutions. They got acquainted with the conditions created at the Azerbaijan Cyber Security Center.

