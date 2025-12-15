Azerbaijan establishes Organizing Committee for 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree establishing an organizing committee to oversee Azerbaijan’s hosting of the 2027 FIFA U-20 Men’s Football World Cup.

Under the decree, Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov will serve as chairman of the Organizing Committee, with Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov appointed as deputy chairman, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The committee also includes deputy ministers from the ministries of emergencies, finance, culture, economy, internal affairs, digital development and transport, science and education, foreign affairs, and health.

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) will coordinate with FIFA on all aspects of the tournament’s organization.

The Organizing Committee will handle all matters related to the preparation and execution of the U-20 Men’s World Cup, while the Cabinet of Ministers will manage additional issues arising from the implementation of the decree.

