Azerbaijan establishing new green energy corridors: COP29 CEO

The economic infrastructure of the world is built on oil and gas resources, Deputy Energy Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chief Executive Officer of COP29 Azerbaijan, Elnur Soltanov said at a round table held on the topic of Just Transition Partnerships and Catalysing Investments, News.Az reports.

He said that it is a little difficult to say that we are on the threshold of the green energy revolution: "We are establishing new green energy corridors. Azerbaijan has an advantage in this regard. Leadership, trust and expertise are significant to provide the green transition. We have to look at what the previous energy carriers gave us."

