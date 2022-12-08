Azerbaijan establishing new rule regarding membership in housing cooperatives
Azerbaijan proposes to make amendments to the Housing Code regarding the membership in housing cooperatives, News.az reports.
According to the amendments, transactions on the alienation of stakes in a housing cooperative must be notarized.
The changes were discussed at a joint meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Defense, Security and Counter-Corruption Committee and the Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising on December 7, and recommended for discussion at the plenary session.