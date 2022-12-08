Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan establishing new rule regarding membership in housing cooperatives

  • Social
  • Share
Azerbaijan establishing new rule regarding membership in housing cooperatives

Azerbaijan proposes to make amendments to the Housing Code regarding the membership in housing cooperatives, News.az reports.

According to the amendments, transactions on the alienation of stakes in a housing cooperative must be notarized.

The changes were discussed at a joint meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Defense, Security and Counter-Corruption Committee and the Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising on December 7, and recommended for discussion at the plenary session.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      