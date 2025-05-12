Azerbaijan, EU discuss energy partnership agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on Monday held a meeting with EU Director-General of Neighbourhood & Enlargement Negotiations Gert Jan Koopman.

The meeting focused on issues on the agenda of the Azerbaijan-EU energy partnership, News.Az reports.

“We had a fruitful meeting with Gert Jan Koopman, EU Director-General of Neighbourhood & Enlargement Negotiations (DG ENEST) to discuss issues on the agenda of the Azerbaijan-European Union energy partnership,” Minister Shahbazov wrote on X.

“We exchanged views on the supply of natural gas, green energy and hydrogen to Europe, the development of existing and planned energy corridors in this context, the future role of these projects in energy security, investment opportunities, as well as the next meeting of the Azerbaijan-EU Energy Dialogue,” he stated.

