Azerbaijan, EU review priority directions of partnership

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met Ambassador Marijana Kujundžić, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, on Monday to review priority areas of bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, Jabbarov outlined Azerbaijan’s strategic development goals. “We shared views on our country’s strategic development goals and the EU’s 2024 Financing Agreement for Azerbaijan,” the minister wrote on X, News.Az reports.

He added that discussions also focused on joint initiatives in trade, energy, transportation, infrastructure, and digitalisation, as well as prospects for further diversification of the partnership.

