Azerbaijan evacuates 184 more citizens from Ukraine

Another group of Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Ukraine, said Leyla Abdullayeva, spokeswoman for Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News.az reports.

According to her, 184 passengers, including 7 children, were evacuated to the country from Romania where they crossed from Ukraine.

The spokesperson said 1295 citizens have arrived in Azerbaijan on 7 charter flights so far.

Note that Russia has started a special military operation in eastern Ukraine on 24 February 2022. As the situation escalated in Ukraine, countries started to evacuate citizens, Azerbaijan as well.

