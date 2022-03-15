Azerbaijan evacuates over 9,200 citizens from Ukraine to date

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 9,246 people have been evacuated from Ukraine to Azerbaijan since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov said on Tuesday.

Asadov made the remarks while presenting the report of the Cabinet of Ministers for 2021 at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis (parliament), a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The premier noted that the evacuation of Azerbaijani nationals and Azerbaijanis living in Ukraine is in the spotlight.

PM Asadov said the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war and the latest developments in the South Caucasus region do not pass unnoticed in Azerbaijan.

