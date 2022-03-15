Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan evacuates over 9,200 citizens from Ukraine to date

Azerbaijan evacuates over 9,200 citizens from Ukraine to date

As many as 9,246 people have been evacuated from Ukraine to Azerbaijan since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov said on Tuesday.

Asadov made the remarks while presenting the report of the Cabinet of Ministers for 2021 at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis (parliament), a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The premier noted that the evacuation of Azerbaijani nationals and Azerbaijanis living in Ukraine is in the spotlight.

PM Asadov said the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war and the latest developments in the South Caucasus region do not pass unnoticed in Azerbaijan.  


