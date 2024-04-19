Azerbaijan exchanges experience with Türkiye on occupational safety and hygiene

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation consisting of employees of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation is on a visit to Türkiye, says the Ministry.

It was noted that in connection with the ratification of the International Labour Organization's Convention "On the Basics of Ensuring Occupational Safety and Hygiene" by Azerbaijan, the goal is to exchange experience with the brotherly country in this field.

Within the framework of the visit, meetings are held with the officials of Türkiye's relevant state bodies, and the sides exchange experience on the ratification of ILO's said Convention, and in the field of occupational safety and hygiene.

News.Az