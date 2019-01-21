Azerbaijan expecting more concrete results from Paris talks: Ganjaliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite that the statement by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on the prospects of Paris negotiations between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and

Azerbaijani communities - repeatedly noted that it is a party interested in the peaceful settlement of the conflict and once again expresses its readiness for this," Ganjaliyev said.

From this point of view, the statements by the so-called spokesperson of the head of the illegal regime aren’t new, he noted.

"I would also like to remind Babayan once again that Armenia and Azerbaijan are the parties to the conflict, and the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region are the interested parties,” Ganjaliyev noted. “This is confirmed by the document adopted at the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Helsinki in 1992.”

He also said that mentioning only the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh as an interested party and ignoring the Azerbaijani community is contrary to the spirit of the statement made at the meeting in Paris.

"We believe that dialogue and contacts between the communities are of particular importance for discussing ways to prepare the population of each party to peace, security and sustainable development in the region, which were on the agenda of the Paris talks,” Ganjaliyev added.

He once again stressed that the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan hopes for a peaceful settlement of the conflict and ensuring coexistence with the Armenian community.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

