Azerbaijan condemns missile attack on Turkiye

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan has strongly condemned the recent missile attack on Turkish territory, including the intercepted strike over Gaziantep.

“These acts pose a serious threat to regional peace and security and are completely unacceptable,” the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said in a statement, News.Az reports.

Baku expressed full solidarity with Türkiye, emphasizing support for the government’s efforts to protect its citizens and territory.

“Azerbaijan firmly stands with its brotherly Republic of Türkiye,” the statement added.

The condemnation comes amid a wider regional escalation after NATO air and missile defense systems intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran that was detected heading toward Turkish airspace. Debris from the intercepted missile fell in parts of southeastern Türkiye, but authorities reported no casualties or injuries from the incident.

News.Az