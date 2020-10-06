Azerbaijan expects 'all types of provocations' from Armenia, official says

Azerbaijan expects any types of provocations from Armenia, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.

Hajiyev said Azerbaijan’s national air carrier (AZAL) has already issued a warning in connection with international flights.

"AZAL has already warned airlines to comply with safety instructions. International airlines widely use the airspace of Azerbaijan. Armenia may commit provocations in the airspace of Azerbaijan, therefore our partners are informed about it," he added.

