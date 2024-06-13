Azerbaijan expects to supply 1.2 bcm of gas to Greece by year-end

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov on Thursday announced the country’s plan to export 1.2 bcm of gas to Greece by the end of 2024.

He was speaking at the first session of the Joint Commission on Economic, Industrial and Technological Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Greece in Baku, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.Minister Shahbazov noted that last year, about 18 per cent of Greek gas demand was provided by Azerbaijani gas.He highlighted the key role of the Southern Gas Corridor in ensuring the energy security of Europe, including Greece.The minister also pointed out the contribution of Azerbaijani gas to the diversification and decarbonization of supplies in Europe through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector (IGB).He added that more than 3.6 billion cubic meters or 10 per cent out of 36.8 bcm of gas supplied to Europe for 3.5 years fell to Greece.

News.Az