Azerbaijan explores UK’s use of AI in banking sector

Representatives from Azerbaijan’s banking sector recently visited London to explore the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in financial services, according to the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA).

The visit, part of ongoing collaboration with the British Embassy in Azerbaijan, involved meetings with both public and private UK financial institutions, News.Az reports, citing ABA.

During their trip, discussions were held with the Bank of England, focusing on AI integration, regulatory frameworks, cryptocurrency reforms, and addressing new challenges in the sector.

Azerbaijani bankers also engaged with Starlink Bank, a global leader in digital banking, to share insights on technical infrastructure, digital products, and services.

Additional talks took place with organizations such as Level39, Entrust Company, EY, and various fintech firms, all aimed at exploring the future of digital banking and the adoption of innovative technologies.

News.Az