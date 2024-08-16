Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan exported oil products worth $230 mln. in 2024

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan exported oil products worth $230 mln. in 2024

In the January-July 2024, Azerbaijan exported oil products worth $230,313.05 thousand, totaling 332,340.61 tons, according to the report of the State Customs Committee, News.az reports.

During the reporting period, the value of Azerbaijan's oil products exports decreased by 32.4% compared to the same period in 2023, while the volume decreased by 43.3%.

Recall that last year Azerbaijan exported oil products worth $572,210.25 thousand, totaling 925,225.07 tons.

Note that compared to the figures for 2022, the value of Azerbaijan's oil products exports increased by 8.5% and the volume by 20% during the reporting period.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      