Azerbaijan exported oil products worth $230 mln. in 2024

In the January-July 2024, Azerbaijan exported oil products worth $230,313.05 thousand, totaling 332,340.61 tons, according to the report of the State Customs Committee, News.az reports.

During the reporting period, the value of Azerbaijan's oil products exports decreased by 32.4% compared to the same period in 2023, while the volume decreased by 43.3%.Recall that last year Azerbaijan exported oil products worth $572,210.25 thousand, totaling 925,225.07 tons.Note that compared to the figures for 2022, the value of Azerbaijan's oil products exports increased by 8.5% and the volume by 20% during the reporting period.

News.Az