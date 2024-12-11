Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan exports 11.7 bcm of gas to Europe in 2024

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan exports 11.7 bcm of gas to Europe in 2024
Photo: Shutterstock

Azerbaijan exported 11.7 bcm of natural gas to Europe from January through November in 2024, the country’s Energy Minister, Parviz Shahbazov, announced on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Minister Shahbazov noted that during the reporting period, Azerbaijan supplied 9 bcm of gas to Türkiye and 2.2 bcm to Georgia, News.Az reports.

“During this period, TANAP [the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline] supplied Türkiye with 5.1 bcm of gas.
During 11 months of this year, gas sales abroad increased by approximately 5 percent compared to the corresponding period last year,” he added.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      