Azerbaijan exports 11.7 bcm of gas to Europe in 2024

Azerbaijan exported 11.7 bcm of natural gas to Europe from January through November in 2024, the country’s Energy Minister, Parviz Shahbazov, announced on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Minister Shahbazov noted that during the reporting period, Azerbaijan supplied 9 bcm of gas to Türkiye and 2.2 bcm to Georgia, News.Az reports.“During this period, TANAP [the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline] supplied Türkiye with 5.1 bcm of gas.During 11 months of this year, gas sales abroad increased by approximately 5 percent compared to the corresponding period last year,” he added.

