Azerbaijan exports nearly 3.9 bcm of natural gas to Europe in Q1 2023

Azerbaijan exported 3.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe from January through April 2023, the country’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

According to the minister, overall, gas export increased by 10.5 percent on an annual basis.

“In the first four months of this year, Azerbaijan exported 3.4 bcm of natural gas to Türkiye and 1.1 bcm to Georgia,” Shahbazov tweeted.

