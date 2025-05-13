Azerbaijan exports nearly 4 bcm of gas to Europe in four months

Azerbaijan exported approximately 4 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in the first four months of 2025, the country’s Energy Minister, Parviz Shahbazov, announced on Tuesday.

According to the minister, nearly 3.1 billion cubic meters of gas were delivered to Türkiye in from January to April this year, News.Az reports.

“In January-April, approximately 4 billion cubic meters of gas were exported to Europe, 3.1 billion cubic meters to Türkiye, and 0.9 billion cubic meters to Georgia,” Minister Shahbazov wrote on X.

“During this period, 1.9 billion cubic meters of gas were transported to Türkiye via TANAP,” he stated.

