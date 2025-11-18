Azerbaijan exports over 12 million tons of crude oil to Italy

Azerbaijan exports over 12 million tons of crude oil to Italy

Azerbaijan exported more than 12 million tons of crude oil worth $6.23 billion to Italy in January–October this year, marking a 29.8% increase in volume and a 7% rise in value, according to the State Customs Committee.

Crude oil shipments to Italy accounted for 58.2% of Azerbaijan’s total oil exports, News.Az reports, citing local media.

During the same period, Azerbaijan exported a total of 20.8 million tons of crude oil and oil products derived from bituminous rocks, with a combined value of $10.8 billion.

Overall, Azerbaijan’s foreign trade operations during the reporting period reached $40.9 billion, including $21.63 billion in exports and $19.23 billion in imports.

News.Az