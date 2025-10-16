Azerbaijan exports over 1.3 million tons of crude oil to Czech Republic in 2025

Azerbaijan exported 1.307 million tons of crude oil worth $701.374 million to the Czech Republic in the first nine months of this year, according to the country’s State Customs Committee.

The quantity of exported crude oil is 4.9% higher compared to the same period in 2024, while the value decreased by 11.2%, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Crude oil exports to the Czech Republic accounted for 7.69% of Azerbaijan’s total oil exports.

From January to September 2025, according to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 16.996 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, worth $8.938 billion.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations worth $35.376 billion with other countries. Of this foreign trade turnover, $18.606 billion accounted for exports, while $16.769 billion accounted for imports.

