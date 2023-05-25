Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly floods in Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended condolences over deadly floods that hit Italy, News.Az reports.

“We extend heartfelt condolences to the families of victims and injured as a result of natural calamity in Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. Our prayers are with those missing & wish recovery affected people,” the ministry tweeted.

At least 15 people were killed as a result of last week's devastating floods in northern Italy.

Floods in Emilia-Romagna caused extensive damage to the local economy and infrastructure.

News.Az