Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly floods in Italy

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended condolences over deadly floods that hit Italy, News.Az reports.

“We extend heartfelt condolences to the families of victims and injured as a result of natural calamity in Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. Our prayers are with those missing & wish recovery affected people,” the ministry tweeted.

At least 15 people were killed as a result of last week's devastating floods in northern Italy.

Floods in Emilia-Romagna caused extensive damage to the local economy and infrastructure.


