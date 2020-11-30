Azerbaijan extends home schooling amid ongoing anti-coronavirus measures
- 30 Nov 2020 19:28
The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has changed decree #430 dated October 29, 2020 "On additional measures to organize the activity of educational institutions operating in Azerbaijan during a special quarantine regime".
The validity period of the decision was extended from 1 to 30 December.