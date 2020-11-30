Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan extends home schooling amid ongoing anti-coronavirus measures

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has changed decree #430 dated October 29, 2020 "On additional measures to organize the activity of educational institutions operating in Azerbaijan during a special quarantine regime".

The validity period of the decision was extended from 1 to 30 December.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

