Azerbaijan eyes expansion of trade presence in China with new trading houses

Azerbaijan eyes expansion of trade presence in China with new trading houses

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is exploring ways to strengthen its commercial footprint in China, including the potential launch of new trading houses and wine boutiques, according to Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

"This issue is currently under discussion. If there is demand, we are ready to open additional trading houses and wine stores in China," Abdullayev told journalists on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He noted that there are currently about 10 Azerbaijani trading houses and wine boutiques operating in China.

"The most promising region for expanding Azerbaijani exports is Guangdong Province — China's second-largest economy with a GDP of around $2 trillion. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Guangdong has already exceeded $100 million per year," he added.

News.Az