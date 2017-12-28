Azerbaijan eyes to expand pomegranate export

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pomegranate producers in Azerbaijan intend to export their products to Europe, the US and Canada, the Azerbaijan Pomegranate Producers and Exporters Association told Trend Dec. 28.

The Azerbaijan Pomegranate Producers and Exporters Association is trying to get certificates for entering the European market.

"Obtaining such a certificate is not so simple, but we plan to export our products to the markets of Europe, Canada and the US once we get it," the association added.

Most of pomegranates grown in Azerbaijan are exported to the CIS and the countries of Eastern Europe.

“Today, there is a very high demand for Azerbaijani pomegranates,” the association said.

"An increase in the export of pomegranates and pomegranate products to foreign markets has been recently observed,” the association said. “An export mission has been recently sent to Arab countries. A number of contracts have been concluded. The pomegranate products are exported throughout the year. The pomegranates are exported from October until late February-early March. Pomegranates are exported through AZPROMO’s support.”

“Azerbaijan also uses pomegranate peel,” the association said.

"A company, which is a member of our association, will build a production site next year where it will produce products from pomegranate peel,” the association said. “It is used in pharmacology and cosmetology. Not only the peel, but also pomegranate oil, produced from the pomegranate seeds are used, that is, this is virtually non-waste production.”

Director of Export Department of Az-Qranata company, Boyukaga Mustafayev said that the company accepts products from entrepreneurs despite it has its own 400-hectare pomegranate garden in the country’s Agsu district.

"We buy pomegranates from the population and farmers, mainly from the Ujar and Kurdamir districts," Mustafayev said.

Mustafayev added that different kinds of pomegranate are grown in the world.

"Pomegranate is the strongest antioxidant, it contains a lot of vitamins,” he said.

