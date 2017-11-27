Azerbaijan eyes to introduce new system for electronic monitoring of offenders

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plans to introduce a new system for electronic monitoring of those put in pretrial detention.

In this respect, the Azerbaijani president has proposed new Article 156-1 (use of electronic surveillance devices for pretrial detainees) to be annexed to the Code of Criminal Procedure, APA reports.



According to the new article, a relevant executive authority shall determine the list of electronic surveillance devices and the rules for their application. Control over the fulfillment of certain duties by a person with electronic surveillance devices shall be carried out by the relevant executive authority. In case a person is obliged to wear an electronic surveillance device and to keep it in working mode, the electronic surveillance device is fitted, and the service regulations for the maintenance of the device, the inadmissibility of any interference, removal of the device and the legal consequences of these acts are explained to him or her. A protocol is being applied. The value of the electronic surveillance device shall be deducted from the person if the device is damaged or made unusable otherwise.



The draft law will be tabled in the parliament on December 1.

News.Az

News.Az