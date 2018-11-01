Azerbaijan: Fidan Huseynova gives sneak peak of her junior Eurovision staging

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Fidan Huseynova has given a sneak peak of what to expect from her performance at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2018, Eurovoix reports.

Fidan Huseynova looks set to be joined by two dancers for her performance in Minsk, Belarus. Fidan is in the midst of rehearsals for Junior Eurovision 2018 where she will be performing “I Wanna Be Like You”.

Fidan was joined by for rehearsals by Rustam Karimov who represented Azerbaijan at Junior Eurovision 2013 as iTV filmed for their weekly Eurovision show. Fidan’s performance is being choreographed by Elena Komova who has worked in Azerbaijan on television shows and at concerts across Europe.

Twelve-year-old Fidan Huseynova was born on 24th November 2005 in Moscow, Russia. Fidan’s career started in 2014, and since then she has gone on to perform in many competitions, including the Sanremo Music Festival in Italy, where she placed 3rd. The singer attends the Baku Oxford School alongside vocal lessons and chess lessons. Notably, Fidan has performed with several artists, including Lara Fabian (Luxembourg’s 1988 Eurovision contestant), and Elnur, who represented Azerbaijan in 2008 and 2015.

In September, ITV had revealed that Fidan would represent her country in the upcoming Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

Azerbaijan debuted in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest at the 2012 contest in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The nation had previously attempted to take part in the contest in 2008 but withdrew before the competition took place. The countries record in the contest was not as strong as in the Eurovision Song Contest. Azerbaijan’s best result came in 2013 on their last appearance in the contest where Rustam Karimov placed 7th with the song “Me and My Guitar”.

